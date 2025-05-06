MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $501,000 Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Beazer Homes USA worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,618,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 211,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 64,240 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,123,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,946,000 after buying an additional 54,959 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 612,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 51,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

BZH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE BZH opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $662.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.05.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $565.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.60 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

