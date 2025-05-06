MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $498,000 Stock Position in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spyre Therapeutics were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYRE. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYRE stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $849.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $40.49.

Spyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SYRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

