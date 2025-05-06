MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $497,000 Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,629,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at $4,892,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Zymeworks by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $3,368,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth about $2,953,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company's stock.

In related news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 22,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $296,772.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,157,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,424,050.16. This represents a 0.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,350,347 shares of company stock valued at $16,137,499. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $894.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50.

ZYME has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.00.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

