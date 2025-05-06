MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PC Connection by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.38. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $56.82 and a one year high of $77.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $701.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.37 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

