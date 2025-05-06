MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 22.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after buying an additional 126,150 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 79,689 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MRTN opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.04. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $19.26.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $223.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.79 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marten Transport

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $257,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,598.72. The trade was a 12.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marten Transport

About Marten Transport

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.