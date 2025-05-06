Marshall Wace LLP Sells 73,313 Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 73,313 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Orion were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Orion in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Orion in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Orion by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Orion by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Orion news, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $43,131.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 79,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,705.14. This trade represents a 4.32 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orion stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $676.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Orion S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.03 million. Orion had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 2.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Orion from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

