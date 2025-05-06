Marshall Wace LLP Sells 38,203 Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,203 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Trevi Therapeutics worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 61,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRVI shares. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded Trevi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $34,630.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,599.54. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Farrell Simon sold 81,313 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $548,862.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,075. The trade was a 51.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

TRVI opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevi Therapeutics Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

