Marshall Wace LLP Sells 120,717 Shares of Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,717 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Metagenomi were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metagenomi by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 249,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the 4th quarter worth about $1,300,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metagenomi in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Metagenomi by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 33,582 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Metagenomi from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Metagenomi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Metagenomi Stock Performance

MGX opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. Metagenomi, Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.65.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.18 million. Metagenomi had a negative return on equity of 43.23% and a negative net margin of 134.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($20.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Metagenomi, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metagenomi Profile

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

