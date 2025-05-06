Marshall Wace LLP Invests $198,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 321,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 113,242 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 145.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,832 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 30,675 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,069 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Chairman Stefano Pessina acquired 832,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 145,621,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,288,079.79. This represents a 0.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

