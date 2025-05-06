Marshall Wace LLP Has $198,000 Stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) by 95.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,779 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ClearPoint Neuro were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 58.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 141,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 30.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $388.36 million, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.03. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $19.22.

ClearPoint Neuro ( NASDAQ:CLPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 62.10% and a negative net margin of 59.64%. The business had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ClearPoint Neuro from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

