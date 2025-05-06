Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Loar were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOAR. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Loar by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Loar by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Loar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Loar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Loar by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE LOAR opened at $96.74 on Tuesday. Loar Holdings, LLC has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $99.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion and a PE ratio of 403.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Loar ( NYSE:LOAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Loar in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

