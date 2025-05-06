Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,165,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.75% of Kronos Worldwide worth $30,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 329.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,412,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 629,387 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Kronos Worldwide Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $850.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.22. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $423.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.19 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin B. Kramer acquired 14,000 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $104,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,447.80. This trade represents a 187.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

