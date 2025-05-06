Franco-Nevada (FNV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $328.79 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $167.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.92. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $112.70 and a 1-year high of $178.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

