First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Willis Lease Finance by 780.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $156.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $235.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.38.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.92. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Lease Finance

In other Willis Lease Finance news, EVP Scott B. Flaherty sold 5,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $927,297.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,625,315. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $544,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,612,556.08. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,074 in the last ninety days. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

