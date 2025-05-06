First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,612 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Community Bank System worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBU. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,554 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 48.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU opened at $56.32 on Tuesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.16 and a 12 month high of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.72. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.13 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.97%.

CBU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

