First Trust Advisors LP Sells 80,597 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,597 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,415.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

ACLS opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.