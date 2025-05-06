First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 20,190 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 145.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,190 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,541,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,769,000 after buying an additional 397,313 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 129,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 71,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 57,928 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,017 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.30. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.53.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $290.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.77 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director James B. Nish sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $68,222.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at $697,122.96. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

