First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,778 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,231.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 192,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,227,000 after acquiring an additional 177,711 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 314,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,275,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,304,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,317,000 after purchasing an additional 181,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,424 shares of company stock valued at $431,064. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $125.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.71 and its 200 day moving average is $132.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.30. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

