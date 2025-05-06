First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hara Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EWY opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.70. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $69.52. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

