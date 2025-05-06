First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135,535 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTY. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of GTY opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $33.85.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 155.37%.

About Getty Realty

(Free Report)

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.