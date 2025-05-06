First Trust Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 404,216 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,951,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,038,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 992,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,020,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 427,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,543,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 386,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 406,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 249,207 shares during the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MFG opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.