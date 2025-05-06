First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ORIX by 198.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $25.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 13.66%. Research analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

ORIX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

