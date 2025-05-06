Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Holdings Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 9,150.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ari P. Kornhaber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,670,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,820.44. This trade represents a 16.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Powers sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $124,134.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,149.03. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,427 shares of company stock worth $3,597,745. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Esquire Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Esquire Financial from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Esquire Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Esquire Financial stock opened at $86.76 on Tuesday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $90.18. The company has a market cap of $731.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.83.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.71 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 19.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Esquire Financial Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

