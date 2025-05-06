Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter. Emergent BioSolutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.67 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $268.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.14. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $15.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Neal Franklin Fowler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $204,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,413. This trade represents a 25.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. StockNews.com cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emergent BioSolutions

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.