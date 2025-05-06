Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 741,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Genesco worth $31,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Genesco by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Genesco stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.93.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $745.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.43 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genesco news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,097,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,758,430.50. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort bought 10,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,524.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,201.68. The trade was a 69.54 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

