Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $29,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Carriage Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Steven D. Metzger sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $140,635.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 81,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,885.01. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of CSV opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.08. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $623.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Further Reading

