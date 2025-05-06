Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $29.03 Million Stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,161,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,988 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $29,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Vitesse Energy by 877.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 121,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 109,046 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTS. Northland Securities raised their price target on Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Capmk raised Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vitesse Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Vitesse Energy stock opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $825.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.67. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 351.56%.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

