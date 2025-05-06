Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Position Cut by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Credicorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAP opened at $200.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.02. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $153.27 and a 1 year high of $203.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.26 and a 200-day moving average of $186.62.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

