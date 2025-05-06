California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 55.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 57,811 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in California Water Service Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,670,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CWT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CWT stock opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $56.25. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Stories

