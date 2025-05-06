BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $57.95 million for the quarter.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $562.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 39.37 and a current ratio of 39.37. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock TCP Capital

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock TCP Capital

In other news, CEO Philip M. Tseng bought 10,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at $298,663.38. The trade was a 34.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Wolfe purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $49,532.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,984.36. The trade was a 320.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $146,444 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.