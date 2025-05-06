Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 192,963 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 83,960 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 129,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Down 1.9 %

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $130,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,779.45. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,611.94. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

