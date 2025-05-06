Amazon.com FY2026 EPS Forecast Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report released on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $7.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.59. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Shares of AMZN opened at $186.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.92 and a 200 day moving average of $208.04. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,484,864,000 after purchasing an additional 183,610 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,757,589,000 after buying an additional 984,570 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.9% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 88,218 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

