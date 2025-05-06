ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 9,785 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ADT were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in ADT by 21.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 111,052 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ADT by 26.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,769 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 100,134 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in ADT by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,354,766 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 60,327 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ADT by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,319 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $8.39.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ADT had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.77%. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

