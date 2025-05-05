Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Viasat worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,773,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,216,000 after acquiring an additional 194,006 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,044,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,912,000 after purchasing an additional 700,533 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,093,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,818,000 after buying an additional 667,564 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Viasat by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,063,000 after buying an additional 364,072 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Viasat by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,229,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 256,389 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $33,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,795,334 shares in the company, valued at $43,158,006. This represents a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $9.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.80. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.70). Viasat had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

