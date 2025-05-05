Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,805 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,778 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Five9 by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Five9 from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $34,277.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,383. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $254,474.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,390.60. The trade was a 5.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,346. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIVN opened at $24.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

