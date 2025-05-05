Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,739,000 after buying an additional 16,299 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 63,551 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Mercury General by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 27,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $57.40 on Monday. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.57. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.84. Mercury General had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.55%. Research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.3175 dividend. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

