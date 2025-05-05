Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 513.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 268.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 68,213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Evolus by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 65,972 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Evolus by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rui Avelar sold 27,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $370,007.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 362,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,312.42. This represents a 7.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $77,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 508,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,875.60. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,575 shares of company stock valued at $794,369. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EOLS. Barclays lifted their target price on Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Evolus stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $778.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.11. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

