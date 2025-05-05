Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 2,412.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 202,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after acquiring an additional 193,971 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $3,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $100.11 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.42, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 7,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $721,401.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,640 shares in the company, valued at $16,936,243.20. The trade was a 4.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,149. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

