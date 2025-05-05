Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCS. Barclays PLC raised its position in Steelcase by 203.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 119,268 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Steelcase by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,579,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,305,000 after purchasing an additional 245,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of SCS opened at $10.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $60,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,308.56. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sidoti raised Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Steelcase

Steelcase Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.