Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,236,000 after purchasing an additional 96,753 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,843,000 after buying an additional 29,280 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $18.16 on Monday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $493.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

