Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sally Beauty worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Sally Beauty Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $8.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $837.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $937.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.44 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 4.73%. Equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

