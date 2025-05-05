Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Root were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROOT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Root by 651.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. FreeGulliver LLC acquired a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $143.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -116.33 and a beta of 2.41. Root, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $1.93. The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.79 million. Root had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. Research analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Root from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Root from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Root from $67.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Root in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Root from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Root presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Root

In other Root news, insider Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total transaction of $688,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,799,506.78. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $30,557,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 503,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,421,078. This trade represents a 30.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,659 shares of company stock valued at $31,748,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Root Profile



Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

