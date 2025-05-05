Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,316,655 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,274,081 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $33,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 789,266 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after buying an additional 374,356 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,335,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,855,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $36,571.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,417,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,253,644.92. This trade represents a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $22.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 2.08. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $33.34.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

