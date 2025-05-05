Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00.

RDDT has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm cut shares of Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded Reddit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Reddit from $215.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Reddit from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Reddit to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.30.

Get Reddit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Reddit

Reddit Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $113.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.89. Reddit has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($8.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Reddit will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $6,257,270.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,504,297 shares in the company, valued at $282,386,632.84. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 92,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.35, for a total transaction of $14,523,247.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,001 shares in the company, valued at $18,095,407.35. The trade was a 44.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,270 shares of company stock worth $94,239,985 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Reddit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Reddit by 100.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reddit by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Reddit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.