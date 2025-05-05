Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 57,424 Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,279 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $13.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $538.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.87. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Orthofix Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Read Our Latest Report on OFIX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Jorge Andres Cedron sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $50,790.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,675. This represents a 8.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $71,164.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,262.20. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,475 shares of company stock valued at $128,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

(Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.