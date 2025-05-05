NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 1,146 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 156.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 37,480 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $2,911,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,726,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,920,000 after purchasing an additional 89,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 488,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 48,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $23.53 on Monday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on PAAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

