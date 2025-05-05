NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 700.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,144,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,916,000 after purchasing an additional 842,558 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $14,596,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth $8,272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Warby Parker by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after buying an additional 313,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 792.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 312,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 277,278 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,179.04. This trade represents a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $657,783.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,562.72. This represents a 53.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Warby Parker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

NYSE WRBY opened at $16.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59. Warby Parker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 2.00.

Warby Parker Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

