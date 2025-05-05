MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 391.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 66,742 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 74,396 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 272,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $861.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

