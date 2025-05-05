MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 133,653 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 973.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Stock Up 8.5 %

ATEC opened at $12.00 on Monday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $169.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.57 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 12,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $138,910.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 722,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,748,433.44. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 43,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $519,335.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,065,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,485,975.40. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

