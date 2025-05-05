MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $664,000 Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CareDx worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in CareDx by 771.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in CareDx by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Insider Transactions at CareDx

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 13,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $228,831.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 316,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,481.89. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CareDx Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.70% and a negative net margin of 45.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

